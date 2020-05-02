Boris Johnson's tribute to the doctors who saved his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds named their new baby Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, BBC reported.

In an Instagram post, Symonds wrote that the names were in honor of their grandfathers and the doctors who saved Johnson's life when he fell ill with coronavirus.

Lawrie was Symonds' grandfather, and Wilfred was Boris' paternal grandfather, she wrote. She added that Nicholas is after two doctors, Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who worked to save the Prime Minister's life.

The baby, born on Wednesday, made his arrival just two weeks after his father was discharged from the hospital after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Following his release, Johnson admitted that "things could have gone either way," emphasizing that, "the NHS saved my life, no question."

Symonds suffered a lighter bought of coronavirus around the same time Johnson was ill.