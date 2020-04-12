British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

Johnson will recuperate at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus, but will not immediately return to work, a source from No. 10 Downing St. said.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas' hospital last Sunday, ten days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and on Monday evening, he was moved to the hospital's intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, his condition began to improve, and he was able to communicate with doctors.

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a regular ward on Thursday.

Downing Street said the PM would continue the recovery process at his country residence, Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," No. 10 added.