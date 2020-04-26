British PM to return to work on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday following his recovery from coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday following his recovery from coronavirus, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital in early April after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was transferred to intensive care a day later when his condition deteriorated and was discharged a week later.

Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, as well as a rising death toll.

As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers.

The British government last week responded to the criticism and made clear that Johnson was “on top of things".

The comments from senior minister Michael Gove followed a Sunday Times newspaper report which said Johnson had missed five of the government's emergency response meetings in January and February.

“The idea that the Prime Minister ‘skipped' meetings, I think, is grotesque, there are meetings across government, some chaired by the health secretary, some chaired by other ministers," Gove said in response.

“The Prime Minister took all the major decisions. Nobody can say that the Prime Minister wasn't throwing heart and soul into the virus," he added.