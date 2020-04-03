Trump tests negative for coronavirus a second time

Trump's physician announces the President has been tested again to determine whether he had been infected by the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday was tested again to determine whether he had been infected by the coronavirus, and the test came back negative, the White House said, according to Reuters.

A letter from Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said Trump had undergone what was a second test for coronavirus.

Conley said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes.

“He is healthy and without symptoms,” the physician stressed.

The President was first tested for the virus last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. That test, too, came back negative.

First Lady Melania Trump tested negative for COVID-19 last week.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have also both tested negative for the virus.

Pence announced he and his wife would be tested after a staff member of his office had tested positive for coronavirus.