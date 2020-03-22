Pence and second lady test negative for coronavirus

US Vice President and his wife test negative for coronavirus after one of his staffers contract the virus.

US Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for coronavirus, his spokeswoman announced Saturday evening.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence," wrote Katie Miller, the press secretary for the vice president, in her Twitter account.

Pence said he and his wife would be tested Saturday afternoon after a staff member of his office had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence said during a news conference at the White House, according to CNN.

His office announced Friday that one of its members tested positive for the coronavirus, the closest confirmed case to Pence that is publicly known.

Pence told reporters Saturday that his staffer who tested positive for coronavirus is "doing well," had "mild" cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.

He reiterated neither President Donald Trump nor himself had direct contact with the staff member, and said that health authorities have traced his contacts.

Trump last week tested negative for COVID-19. He had taken the test after being in proximity to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and interacting with others who have self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Among those who he interacted with is the communications chief of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro himself last week denied having tested positive for coronavirus, after local media reported he had tested positive for COVID-19. He later had a second test which came back negative.