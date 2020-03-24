First lady tests negative for coronavirus

US President says his wife tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that first lady Melania Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Trump answered in the affirmative when asked by a reporter at the White House whether the first lady had been tested for COVID-19 and said the test came back negative.

“She’s fine,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room Monday evening, according to The Hill. “Negative, yes.”

The President himself tested negative for COVID-19 a week ago. He had taken the test after being in proximity to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and interacting with others who have self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for the virus.

Pence announced he and his wife would be tested after a staff member of his office had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has reached into the halls of Congress, with at least two confirmed cases in the House and one in the Senate after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed he tested positive on Sunday.