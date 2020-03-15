Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the White House physician said in a statement released on Saturday.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, wrote. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," Conley continued.

"I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation," he added.

Trump announced earlier on Saturday that he took a coronavirus test on Friday evening after being in proximity to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and interacting with others who have self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Among those who he interacted with is the communications chief of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro himself on Friday denied having tested positive for coronavirus, after local media reported he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results of a second test to confirm.

Trump was also known to have interacted with Georgia Rep. Doug Collins and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, both of whom came in contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference who was later hospitalized with coronavirus.

Collins and Gaetz went into self-isolation earlier this week.