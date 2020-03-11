29 coronavirus cases recorded at New York Jewish school

Administrators at SAR Academy say they know of 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including faculty, students and staff.

Administrators at the SAR Academy say they know of 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the New York City Jewish day school, including faculty, students and staff, JTA reported on Tuesday.

The number was disclosed in an email on Monday to parents and faculty. Fewer than 1,000 cases of the virus had been confirmed throughout the United States as of Tuesday afternoon.

SAR was the first New York Jewish day school to close as a result of the epidemic, switching to online learning during the closure. The school is located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, just a short drive from New Rochelle in suburban Westchester County, where officials established a one-mile containment zone on Tuesday in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

One synagogue there, the Young Israel of New Rochelle, has been closed for more than a week. The rabbi of the synagogue, Rabbi Reuven Fink, last week tested positive for coronavirus.

Many members of Rabbi Fink's congregation were asked to self-quarantine last week, when one person in the synagogue's community, a New York lawyer, was hospitalized.

Since then, some people who were friends or relatives of the lawyer have tested positive.

The cascading effects of the virus continued to be felt across the Jewish world on Tuesday, as a fifth case was confirmed among participants at the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this month and multiple other planned Jewish gatherings were canceled or moved online.

The District of Columbia Health Department said on Friday that the first two people who tested positive for coronavirus after participating at the AIPAC conference did not pose a risk to others at the conference.

A third person who attended the AIPAC conference and who was diagnosed with coronavirus was identified on Saturday.