Five more relatives of New York Jewish man test positive for coronavirus

Five members of Jewish family from New Rochelle, New York, test positive for COVID-19, bring total number of cases in New York to 11.

Five members of a Jewish family from New Rochelle, New York, tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, making the total number of cases in New York now at 11, according to Patch.com.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the five were confirmed to have COVID-19. The father of the family is a friend of the 50-year-old New Rochelle man, currently in the hospital, who was the second case diagnosed in the state.

The latest positive cases involve the father, his wife, two sons and a daughter. One other daughter tested negative for the disease.

All of the confirmed cases, except for a 34-year-old health care worker in New York City, were directly related to the 50-year-old New Rochelle man.

The 50-year-old, who had an underlying respiratory illness, is in stable condition in intensive care and is said to be improving, according to health officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cuomo had announced that six people tested positive for the new coronavirus in New York.

The six were the wife, son and daughter of the 50-year-old New Rochelle man. Cuomo also said the man's neighbor who originally drove him to the hospital also tested positive.

The 50-year-old man's son is a 20-year-old who attends Yeshiva University in Manhattan. The school said it would cancel classes at one of its campuses.

The family remains in isolation, Cuomo said. They had been in quarantine and under observation until they were tested.

Cuomo said that because the neighbor had been in close contact with the man while in a car, "that then triggers the detective work to figure as many connections as possible."

At the direction of state health officials, Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler has shut down Young Israel of New Rochelle, the synagogue where the man and his family worshipped.

All congregants of the synagogue who attended services on February 22 and a funeral and a Bat Mitzvah on February 23 must self-quarantine until March 8 at the earliest, health officials said, according to Patch.com.

Young Israel officials were ordered to halt all services now and for the foreseeable future due to potential exposure of the new coronavirus.