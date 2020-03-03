Yeshiva University: 2 students contract Coronavirus

Two students at Yeshiva University have contracted the Coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.

“We are working closely with, and following the recommendations of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) and the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response and other government agencies to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our community. The student has not been on campus since Thursday, February 27th and is in quarantine with his family. The DOHMH is testing the family," YU said in a message to students and family.

"Additionally, a Cardozo student is in self-quarantine as instructed by their doctor, as a precaution because of contact with the patient’s law firm. The Cardozo student is reporting no symptoms. The University is disinfecting all relevant common areas," the university added.

The student, an undergraduate male, is the son of a Jewish attorney from Westchester who was previously diagnosed with the Coronavirus. The father is currently hospitalized in serious condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia in Washington Heights.

The father is the second New York resident to contract the Coronavirus and is believed to be a case of 'community spread' where the patient has had no known contact with another carrier of the virus.

His younger son, a student at SAR Academy in Riverdale, is under home isolation but shows no symptoms.

SAR announced earlier Tuesday that the school would be closed due to a “suspected case of coronavirus in our community.”