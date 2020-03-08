LA County resident who attended AIPAC diagnosed with coronavirus

A third person who attended the AIPAC Conference in Washington, DC, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, NBC Los Angeles reported on Saturday night.

LA County health officials said that the person who was infected is a resident of the county who recently returned from the AIPAC Conference.

"Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun. All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure,'' a department statement said, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"There are no known public exposure locations related to this case," it continued.

The District of Columbia Health Department said on Friday that the two people who participated in the annual conference and who tested positive for coronavirus did not pose a risk to others at the conference.

The two who tested positive were from New York. There has been an outbreak of the virus among Orthodox Jews in Westchester County.