Two New Yorkers test positive for coronavirus after attending AIPAC

The two people who participated in last week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual conference who have tested positive for coronavirus did not pose a risk to others at the conference, the District of Columbia Health Department said.

“Based on our investigation thus far, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDH), there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time,” the District said in a release. “DC Health has been in communication with NY about the two positive cases. They were asymptomatic, meaning they were not experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, while they were in DC. The information provided to us by NY indicates that both cases have no identifiable risk for anyone exposed to them.”

The two who tested positive were from New York. There has been an outbreak of the virus among Orthodox Jews in Westchester County.

Some 18,000 activists attended the conference, which ran from Feb. 28-March 2, and which included a lobbying day on Capitol Hill. AIPAC has alerted those who attended the conferences about the two people who tested positive, as well as congressional and administration officials.