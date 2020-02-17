Amazon under fire over free shipping to Jews and not Arabs

Amazon accused of bias for offering free shipping to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria but not to PA villages.

Amazon has been accused of bias for offering free shipping to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria but not to villages under the control of the Palestinian Authority, JTA reported on Sunday.

The online retail giant began selling its international products in Israel late last year and offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The address, however, has to be listed as Israel.

Residents of PA communities who list their addresses as being in the “Palestinian Territories” pay shipping and handling fees of as much as $24, the Financial Times reported.

Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin was quoted as having told the Financial Times that “if a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion.”

The report follows last week’s publication of a UN blacklist of companies doing business in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Amazon was not included on that list, notes JTA.

The UN blacklist has been criticized by American officials including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz.