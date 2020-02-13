US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says decision by UN Human Rights Commissioner to publish list of 112 companies shows 'unrelenting bias.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the decision yesterday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish a list of 112 companies which do business in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"It is outrageous that the @UNHumanRights Commissioner @mbachelet would release the database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories. Its publication confirms the unrelenting anti-#Israel bias so prevalent at the @UN," Pompeo tweeted Thursday.

"The U.S. has not and will never provide any information to support the compilation of these lists. We call on @UN member states to join us in rejecting this effort. Attempts to isolate #Israel damage momentum toward Israeli-Palestinian negotiations," he added.