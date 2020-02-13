US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the decision yesterday by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish a list of 112 companies which do business in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
"It is outrageous that the @UNHumanRights Commissioner @mbachelet would release the database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories. Its publication confirms the unrelenting anti-#Israel bias so prevalent at the @UN," Pompeo tweeted Thursday.
"The U.S. has not and will never provide any information to support the compilation of these lists. We call on @UN member states to join us in rejecting this effort. Attempts to isolate #Israel damage momentum toward Israeli-Palestinian negotiations," he added.