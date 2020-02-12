UN blacklists 112 companies for working in Judea and Samaria

The UN Human Rights Council has released a report detailing a 'black list' of international companies operating in Judea and Samaria.

The council listed 112 companies which it claims violate international law by continuing to operate in the Jewish communities in the area, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.

Click here to read the full UN blacklist

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to the black List, saying that "the UN Human Rights Council's announcement of the "black list" of business companies is a shameful surrender to the pressures of countries and organizations interested in hurting Israel, even though most countries in the world have refused to join this political pressure campaign."

"The Commissioner's decision to continue on the Human Rights Council's anti-Israeli line is a blemish on the UN Human Rights Council. In the words of the commissioner, it has become a server tool and partner of the boycott movement, even though her statement has no legal significance for the list,"Katz added.

According to the minister, "The Human Rights Council is a body made up of states between them and human rights has no connection whatsoever. Since its inception, the Council has taken no steps to protect human rights, but has only protected some of the world's darkest regimes. The commissioner failed to maintain the respect of the UN and save what is left of the honor of the Council and the Commission. This decision will have implications for our relationship with the Commission. The State of Israel will not accept discriminatory and anti-Israeli policies and we will work in all ways to prevent such decisions from being implemented."

Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Council, responded to the list. "The United Nations published its Jewish selection today, just like in World War II. It is a disgrace, a disgrace to an organization that is all pro-Palestinian on the one hand and silent when it comes to the genocide in Syria and the murder of women in Saudi Arabia and on the other, and damages the delicate fabric of life here in Israel."