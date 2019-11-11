Online shoppers rejoice - Amazon offers free shipping to Israel

Internet retail giant Amazon.com now offering free shipping to Israel on orders over $49 - allowing shoppers to avoid VAT tax.

While Amazon has offered promotional deals before with free shipping, the previous offers required higher order amounts, typically $80 or more.

The new free shipping offer allows customers in the Jewish state to purchase under Israel’s $75 exemption limit – which allows shoppers to import goods without paying either import tax or the Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to a report by Calcalist Monday morning, the offer is apparently Amazon’s attempt to push back on competition from rival online retailers offering sharp discounts for China’s ‘Single’s Day’, which falls on November 11th.

Amazon has stated that not every item available on its website qualifies for the deal, including some bulky items, like child safety seats.

To take advantage of the offer, shoppers must select the “Free Shipping” option on the checkout page.