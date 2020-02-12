Haley slams 'conniving, manipulative' UN blacklist

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says UN 'hits new low' with blacklist of companies in Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley criticized the UN Human Rights Council after the council released a list of over 100 companies which do business in Judea and Samaria Wednesday.

"The @UN hit a new low today publishing its Antisemitic blacklist of companies it claims are involved in Israeli “settlement activity.” The timing of this after the U.S. released a peace plan is conniving & manipulative at best. Shameful," Haley tweeted,

The council published the list of 112 companies which operate in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. According to the council claims the companies violate international law by continuing to operate in the Jewish communities in the area, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.