IAF attacks Hamas targets in southern Gaza

IDF aircraft and fighter jets attacked a wide range of Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, the attack targeted an underground weapons productions site. The targets attacked harm the Hamas terrorist organization's ability to strengthen itself.

The air strike was in retaliation for the rockets, explosive balloons and sniper shots that were fired from Gaza into Israel throughout the day.

"The IDF views very seriously attacks of any kind on Israeli territory and will continue to take whatever action it takes against attempts to harm its citizens. The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli citizens," the IDF added.

Gaza terrorists fired three rockets at southern Israel on Thursday evening. Red Color sirens were heard just after 11:25 p.m. in Sderot, Sapir College, Gevim, Ibim and Nir Am in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were identified, and that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted two of them mid-air.

A three-week-old toddler was moderately injured after falling from her mother's hands in a stairwell inside a private home in Sderot while running to a protected space.

The baby and her mother who were lightly injured were treated by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics and evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli tanks and combat aircraft struck a number of Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloon from Gaza.

The targets struck were Hamas surveillance positions used by the terrorist group in the southern Gaza Strip to monitor Israeli activity.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF aircraft and fighter planes attacked several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, including a weapons production site and underground infrastructure.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the Gaza envelope. No injuries or damages were reported.

The IDF confirmed that one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.