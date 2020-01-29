Rocket fired from Gaza

The Israeli army reported rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel Wednesday evening, the first such incident since the announcement of a US peace plan bitterly rejected by Palestinian Authority.

"A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, shortly after announcing that it was stepping up its troop presence in Judea and Samaria and near Gaza.

The rocket caused the red alert siren to blare in the Eshkol Regional Council. An explosion was also heard, the council spokesperson stated.