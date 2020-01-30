Three rockets fired at Sderot

Red Color sirens heard in Sderot and the area. IDF confirms two rockets intercepted by Iron Dome.

Gaza terrorists fired at least three rockets at southern Israel on Thursday evening.

Red Color sirens were heard just after 11:25 p.m. in Sderot, Sapir College, Gevim, Ibim and Nir Am in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The IDF confirmed that three launches were identified, and that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted two of them mid-air.

A three-week-old toddler was moderately injured after falling from her mother's hands in a stairwell inside a private home in Sderot while running to a protected space.

The baby and her mother who were lightly injured were treated by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics and were evacuated to the hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli tanks and combat aircraft struck a number of Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloon from Gaza.

The targets struck were Hamas surveillance positions used by the terrorist group in the southern Gaza Strip to monitor Israeli activity.

Overnight Wednesday, IDF aircraft and fighter planes attacked several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, including a weapons production site and underground infrastructure.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the Gaza envelope. No injuries or damages were reported.

The IDF confirmed that one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.