IDF hits Hamas positions in Gaza after balloon bombs land in Israel

Israeli tanks and combat aircraft struck a number of Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip Thursday afternoon, in retaliation for the launching of balloon bombs from the Gaza Strip.

The targets struck Thursday were Hamas surveillance positions used by the terrorist group in the southern Gaza Strip to monitor Israeli activity.

The IDF attack came in retaliation for the launching of explosive devices attached to balloons which were launched from the Gaza Strip earlier Thursday towards Israeli territory.

In addition, terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip opened fire on IDF positions near the border with Gaza, prompting Israeli towns in the Gaza frontier region to sound warning sirens.