IDF attacks Hamas targets in southern Gaza

IDF aircraft and fighter planes attack Hamas targets in southern Gaza in retaliation for rocket and incendiary balloon fire.

IDF aircraft and fighter planes on Wednesday night attacked several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, including weapons production infrastructure as well as underground infrastructure.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire and the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

“The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli citizens,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a rocket was fired from Gaza toward the Gaza envelope. No injuries or damages were reported.

The IDF confirmed that one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

However, despite the recent uptick in incendiary balloon attacks on southern Israel, Israel has decided on a series of gestures for Gaza, including allowing cement into the Strip for the first time in years without UN supervision.