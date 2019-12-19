IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF aircraft attack underground infrastructure, naval target and terrorist compound in Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on the south.

IDF aircraft on Thursday evening attacked an underground infrastructure and a naval target belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

In addition, a terrorist military compound in the northern Gaza Strip was attacked as well.

The air strike came in retaliation to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory earlier on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the Red Color siren was sounded in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which is located in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council close the border with Gaza, as terrorists fired a rocket towards the area.

The rocket exploded in an open area, causing no physical injuries or damage.

On Wednesday night, a rocket fired from Gaza toward Sderot was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip.

In response to the rocket fire, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Thursday morning that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be reduced to ten nautical miles until further notice.

At the beginning of December, three rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters later struck a number of Hamas terror targets, among them a Hamas military camp and its components which included warehouses, offices and sentry positions.

In addition, a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed.