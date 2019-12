Rocket fired at Israel from Gaza Red Alert siren caused by rocket fired by Gaza terrorists at Israel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Rocket fired from Gaza (archive) Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket towards southern Israel Thursday night. The rocket caused sirens to sound in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The rocket apparently exploded in an open field, causing no injuries or damage. The IDF said: "Following a warning report, one of the Gaza Strip missions was identified for Israeli territory."





