Rocket from Gaza fired toward southern Israel

“Red Color” siren heard in Sderot and Ibim. IDF confirms one rocket was fired from Gaza and was intercepted by Iron Dome.

The “Red Color” siren was sounded overnight Wednesday at 2:33 a.m. in the city of Sderot and the village of Ibim in southern Israel.

Local residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that a rocket was fired from Gaza and was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

At the beginning of December, three rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters later struck a number of Hamas terror targets, among them a Hamas military camp and its components which included warehouses, offices and sentry positions.

In addition, a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed.