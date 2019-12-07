Rockets fired at southern Israel

Sirens sound in the city of Sderot and in the area surrounding Gaza, the IDF confirmed.

"Following the previous report regarding sirens which sounded a few minutes ago, three projectiles were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.

"Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome system."

A later update confirmed that the third rocket had also been intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesman Zaki Heller reported that "MDA EMTs and paramedics are treating a 40 year old female and a 10 year old girl (a mother and daughter) and a 27 year old male, all lightly injured."



"In addition, 2 are being treated for stress symptoms."