IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF jets and helicopters strike a number of Hamas terror targets, among them a Hamas military camp.

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters on Saturday night struck a number of Hamas terror targets, among them a Hamas military camp and its components which included warehouses, offices and sentry positions.

In addition, a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip was also destroyed.

The attacks came in retaliation for the rocket attacks toward Israeli territory earlier in the evening.

“The IDF holds the Hamas terror organization responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it. Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

In Saturday evening’s attack on southern Israel, three rockets were fired and intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

A 40-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, all residents of Sderot, suffered injuries while making their way to protected spaces. Magen David Adom teams provided them with medical treatment.

The sirens that preceded the rocket attack interrupted a Saturday night event at Bnei Akiva in Sderot.

The youth at the event, together with Mayor Alon Davidi and Deputy Mayor Elad Kalimi, began dancing and singing.

"Again Gaza terrorists are disturbing Sderot's children and firing rockets at us exactly when Bnei Akiva is holding an event," Davidi said. "We are informing you that we're not going to be broken. Sderot youth are stronger than everything. We extend our hand to you in brotherhood, our dear Bnei Akiva youth."