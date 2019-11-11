Assad: 'Israel has conquered our land'

Bashar al-Assad says more than 100,000 Syrian troops killed in civil war, blasts Israel for 'conquering' Syrian land.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claimed Israel has "conquered" Syrian land.

In an interview with Russia's RT, al-Assad spoke about the war raging in his country since 2011.

"Since it began, more than 100,000 Syrian soldiers have been killed," he said, adding that "the entire world has become a terrorist arena."

Regarding Israel, al-Assad said Israel "has conquered our land and therefore it is natural that they are part of what is happening against us, [including] any plan or incitement."

On Saturday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu claimed that a group of countries, led by Israel, sought to establish a terrorist state in northern Syria, and that his country thwarted the move. However, Cavusoglu failed to bring proof of his statements.

Israel has avoided involving itself in the Syrian civil war, attempting only to protect itself from Iranian entrenchment on its northern border and to aid civilian victims of the war, including providing medical care for them in Israel itself, at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer.