Israel to Russia: Iran must withdraw from Syria

Israeli FM Yisrael Katz meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at UN, discuss how to restore stability to Middle East.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York Thursday.

The two discussed the situation in the Middle East. Minister Katz reiterated the seriousness of the Iranian threat to Israel and the entire region.

"The required step to restore stability is the complete withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria and the cessation of Iran's support for Hezbollah and the terrorist organizations that threaten Israel," Katz said.

Beyond the Iranian issue, the two discussed a number of important bilateral issues between the two countries.

Minister Katz expressed his appreciation for President Putin's warm attitude towards the State of Israel and invited his Russian counterpart to visit Israel.