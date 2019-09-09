Iranian-linked groups launch rockets at Israel from Syria

IDF reports projectiles launched from Syrian territory at Israel by pro-Iranian militia groups.

Multiple rockets were fired at Israeli territory from inside of Syria, the IDF reported Monday morning.

According to an army spokesperson, the rockets were fired early Monday morning from the Damascus area by pro-Iranian fighters working in conjunction with Iran’s Quds Force.

The IDF said that the rockets did not land in Israel, without clarifying whether the projectiles were shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, or if the rockets fell short and landed in Syrian territory.

“Earlier this morning, a number of rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel, all failed to hit Israeli territory,” the spokesperson said.

“The rockets were launched from the outskirts of Damascus by Shiite militia operatives operating under the Iranian Quds Force. The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events taking place in Syria.”

Earlier Monday morning, it was reported that explosions were heard near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Arab media outlets reported that the explosions were the result of an attack on an Iranian-backed militia group.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that 18 pro-Iranian combatants were killed in airstrikes targeting militia groups in eastern Syria.