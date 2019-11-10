Turkey: Israel sought to create 'terror state' in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister claims a group of countries, led by Israel, sought to establish terrorist state in northern Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday claimed that a group of countries, led by Israel, sought to establish a terrorist state in northern Syria, and that his country thwarted the move.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a press conference in Ankara which was attended by an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the secretary of the Iranian Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Turkish Foreign Minister did not provide any proof of his claims.

Last month, Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria who are allies of the United States but which Turkey views as terrorists.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the time condemned Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria, warning against the ethnic cleansing of Syrian Kurds while also offering humanitarian aid to the Syrian Kurds.

The US and Turkey subsequently agreed on a ceasefire during which Kurdish fighters would withdraw from northern Syria.