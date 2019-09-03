Report: Iran building massive new military base in Syria

Base capable of housing thousands of troops, precision missiles months away from completion, largest base Iran has ever built in Syria.

Iran is constructing a large military base meant to house thousands of troops in Syria, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The base, which has been called the Imam Ali compound, is being constructed by the Iranian Al Quds forces, according to multiple intelligence sources,

Satellite imagery of the site obtained by Fox News showed five buildings which could be used to store precision missiles.

Construction on the new base is expected to be completed in the coming months.

This is the largest military base Iran has constructed in Syria to date, and is located just 200 miles away from an American military position.