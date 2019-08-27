Fearing Hezbollah attacks, IDF limits army traffic in north

Israel's defense system on Tuesday morning decided to close several roads near the Lebanon-Israel border to military traffic, due to concerns that Hezbollah will retaliate for recent events in Lebanon and Syria, Israel Hayom reported.

The closure, which includes all roads within 5 kilometers of the border, does not apply to civilian traffic.

Affected routes include Route 8990, 8993, 8967, 886, and part of 899, Israel Hayom added.

On Monday night, Hezbollah claimed that two Israeli drones fell in Beirut. According to their claim, the first drone was armed with 5.5 kilograms (12 lbs) of C4, a powerful explosive, and the second drone was armed as well but crashed prematurely. The terror organization also claimed that the drones were not intelligence drones, and that they had been rigged to explode at a certain point.

On Sunday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday condemned Israel allegedly sending UAVs that fell over southern Beirut as a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty."

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," he said in a statement.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty. We are a people seeking peace, not war, and we don’t accept anyone threatening us in any war."

On Saturday, the IDF foiled a planned terrorist attack by Iran, when it struck Iranian targets outside Damascus following intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.