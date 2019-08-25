Israel thwarted Iranian armed drone attack

IDF fighter jets recently targeted a number of terror targets in Aqraba, Syria, southeast of Damascus.

The IDF has confirmed multiple strikes against Iranian targets outside Damascus following Intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.

The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last few days.



The thwarted attack included plans to launch a number of armed drones intended to be used to strike Israeli sites.



"The IDF is prepared to continue defending the State of Israel against any attempts to harm it and holds Iran and the Syrian regime directly responsible for the thwarted attack," an IDF statement said.

Roi Kais, Arab Affairs Correspondent for Channel 11 News, quoted a statement from an official Syrian military source: "At 11:30p.m. the surface-to-air systems identified enemy targets [moving] from the direction of the Golan towards the Damascus area. We immediately gave the order to attack with excellent precision. So far, most of the Israeli missiles have been destroyed before reaching their targets."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded: "With great effort, we thwarted an attack by the Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias against Israel. I will repeat: Iran does not have immunity anywhere. Our forces work against Iranian aggression in every region: 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'"

"I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel."