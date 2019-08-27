UN calls for 'restraint' after reports of drone attack

UN expresses concern over reports of drone attack in Beirut, calls for "maximum restraint both in action and rhetoric".

The United Nations on Monday called for "maximum restraint" by all parties after a reported drone attack in a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut that was blamed on Israel.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the international organization was unable to confirm the reports about Sunday's incident.

"The United Nations calls on the parties to exercise maximum restraint both in action and rhetoric," he said, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

"It is imperative for all to avoid an escalation and abide by relevant Security Council resolutions," added Dujarric.

He further said the UN had "taken note" of statements by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also received a letter from the Lebanese government on the same subject, Dujarric said.

Overnight Saturday, Hezbollah claimed that an Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut and that a second drone exploded near the ground.

Israel did not comment on the reports.

On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for carrying out a “drone attack” on Lebanon and vowed to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

On Monday night, Hezbollah presented what it said were the results of tests on the drones that fell in Beirut, claiming those drones carried explosives.