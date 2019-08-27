Hezbollah: Israeli drones carried explosives

Hezbollah claims that two drones that crashed in Beirut and were allegedly operated by Israel carried explosives.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed on Monday night that two drones that crashed in the Dahiya district of Beirut overnight Saturday, and whose operation was attributed to Israel, carried explosives.

The organization said in a statement that experts who had inspected the first drone said the area had been severely attacked by the two drones and that the goal was to bomb the area with them.

Hezbollah added that the experts' inspection showed that the first drone failed to cause an explosion, while the second one exploded.

The organization said the first drone contained a powerful explosive device with about 5.5 kg of C4-type explosives.

Hezbollah claimed overnight Saturday that an Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut and that a second drone exploded near the ground.

Israel did not comment on the reports.

On Sunday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for carrying out a “drone attack” on Lebanon and vowed to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.