Hezbollah claims: Two Israeli drones fell in Beirut

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed on Saturday night that an Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

A Hezbollah official told the Reuters news agency that a second drone exploded near the ground.

The second drone caused damage when it crashed in a neighborhood of the Dahyeh suburbs close to Hezbollah’s media center, the official said.

Residents said they had heard the sound of an explosion in the suburbs.

Israel has not commented on the reports.

The reports came hours after the IDF foiled a planned terrorist attack by Iran, when it struck Iranian targets outside Damascus following intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.

The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last few days.

The thwarted attack included plans to launch a number of armed drones intended to be used to strike Israeli sites.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said after the air strike, "In a major operational effort, we have thwarted an attack against Israel by the Iranian Quds force and Shi'ite militias."

"I reiterate: Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.' I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel," he added.