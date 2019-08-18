Hamas: IDF kidnapping terrorists' bodies

Gaza Arabs claim Israel 'kidnapped' bodies of terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel.

Gaza Arabs are claiming IDF fire killed at least three armed Hamas terrorists on Saturday night.

They also claim that men arriving at the scene found three bodies, but since the terror cell included five terrorists, it could be that IDF forces entered Gaza and took two of the bodies.

On Saturday night, IDF forces spotted a a group of armed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israel.

When the group neared the border fence, IDF forces fired on them from a tank and helicopter.

The IDF has confirmed that at least three terrorists were killed.

On both Friday and Saturday, rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza. One of the rockets fired Saturday landed in the yard of a Sderot home.