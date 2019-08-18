Report: 3 terrorists killed attempting to infiltrate Israel

Three terrorists were killed attempting to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday, according to reports by Arab media sources.

IDF forces had spotted the terrorists attempting to cross the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip. An IDF helicopter and tank fired at the terrorists to prevent the infiltration, reportedly killing three and injuring a fourth terrorist.

According to the IDF, five terrorists were involved in the infiltration attempt.

No Israeli troops were injured.

Palestinian Arab media reported earlier on Saturday that the IDF attacked an observation post in northern Gaza, in retaliation for the firing of three rockets from Gaza toward southern Israel.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Shrapnel fell in a yard in Sderot.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to six people, including two who were lightly bruised while running into protected spaces and four people treated for anxiety.

On Friday night, terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward the city of Sderot which was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

The Israel Air Force later attacked two Hamas underground terrorist infrastructures in northern and central Gaza.