'I heard a boom and discovered the rocket parts'

Itzik Twito, a resident of Sderot for the past 40 years, was in the protected space when three rockets were fired towards his city.

Itzik Twito, who has been living in the city of Sderot for the past 40 years, recalled on Saturday night the first time that a rocket fired from Gaza landed in his yard.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, he spoke about the boom he heard from the protected space, discussed the trauma and the vacation that was due to begin on Sunday but was canceled "because of the trauma."

"We were planning to go on a two-week vacation, we were supposed to be in Ein Bokek in the Dead Sea tomorrow, and we probably won't go anymore. We canceled. An unpleasant feeling to go on vacation," said Twito.

"When I heard the siren, I ran inside quickly," he recalled. "My daughter was in the shower, my wife took her out and we ran together to the protected space. We heard the rockets exploding from inside but we waited a few minutes for things to calm down.”

The IDF said three rockets were fired at Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Rocket parts were found in the yard of Twito's home.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to six people, including two who were lightly bruised while running into protected spaces and four people treated for anxiety.