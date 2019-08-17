Missile alert in southern Israel

Sirens sounded Saturday night in the city of Sderot, the community of Ibim, the kibbutzim of Gevim and Nir Am, the Havat Shikmim sheep ranch, and in the Sapir College.

Residents reported hearing explosions, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage. The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated.

"A siren was set off in city of Sderot and in the kibbutzes of Gevim and Nir Am, in the Sapir College, in the town of Ibim, and in the Havat Shikmim ranch," the IDF confirmed. "Details are being investigated."

A later IDF statement read: "Following the reports regarding sirens that sounded a few minutes ago, three projectiles were recognized to have been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Two projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system."

Reports also say a rocket fell in the courtyard of a Sderot home.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said: "At 9:10p.m. a report was received at MDA's Lachish Regional Dispatch for a rocket which landed in the Sderot area."

"NO bodily injuries were sustained in the incident. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating a 30 year old female for a panic attack.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating six people, two of whom sustained minor injuries while running to the shelter: A 40-year-old man who fell from his electric bicycle and a woman who fell in her home. In addition, MDA teams are treating four people with panic attacks, of which one, a 76 year old woman, is being evacuated to Barzilai Hospital. Two others include a 30-year-old women and a man did not require evacuation."

MDA Senior EMT and Medi-Cycle First Responder Nir Castliano, a Sderot resident recalled: "Immediately upon hearing the Red Alert, my family and I entered the shelter, while I had my MDA radio on me. Several moments later, I received report of a woman with a panic attack who had fainted in a public park."

"I immediately rode there on my Medi-Cycle. I arrived quickly, at the same time as the MICU. While we were treating her, I was dispatched to a near by bus stop for a 30 year old woman who had fainted. I provided immediate medical treatment including lying her down, and raising her legs, after which she recovered. Her family then came and took her home.

"An approximately 40 year old man, who had seen us treating her, approached me and told me that he had injured his leg when getting off his bike during the Red Alert [siren]. I assessed his injuries and he was not in need of evacuation to the hospital."

On Friday evening, the Israel Air Force attacked two Hamas underground terrorist infrastructures in northern and central Gaza on Friday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

According to the statement, the air strikes were carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza on Friday evening.