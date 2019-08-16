Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired from Gaza

Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and nearby Israeli communities on Friday evening.

Locals reported hearing explosions.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket had been fired from Gaza and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

A 29-year-old woman was lightly injured after falling in Sderot during the siren in the city. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

The previous rocket attacks on southern Israel took place in mid-July, just over a month ago. In those attacks, two rockets fired from Gaza exploded in open areas and did not cause any injuries or damages.

Meanwhile on Friday, the weekly “March of the Return” border riots continued, with around 5,000 Palestinian Arabs demonstrating along the border fence, throwing grenades and explosives at the fence.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said 38 people were injured as a result of IDF fire.

The border riots follow two security incidents along the border this past week. On Sunday morning an armed terrorist approached the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip.

The terrorist fired at IDF soldiers along the border. The soldiers, who were on alert following the identification of the terrorist, opened fire at him.

That incident came 24 hours after IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade shot and killed four armed terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel early Saturday morning.

The terrorists, who attempted to cross into Israel from near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, were spotted as they approached the border fence.

The terrorists were armed with Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, and launcher for rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)