Hamas threatens 'independent' terror attacks

The Hamas terror group has sent a message to Israel warning of the danger in retaliating for the rocket attacks.

According to the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Hamas' message, sent through third parties, included the following threat: "Either the commitment to relieve the siege on Gaza will be implemented, or there will be an escalation."

According to the report, Hamas is threatening to escalate the violent weekly border riots it calls the "March of Return" and to work together with other organizations to actively fight the Israeli "attacks."

The report also said that continued pressure on Gaza would cause the expansion of "independent" terror attacks and a widescale military conflict.

Earlier this year, Hamas agreed to end rocket fire, incendiary and explosive balloons, and the weekly border riots, in exchange for Israel allowing $25 million in Qatari money to reach Hamas, easing economic sanctions, including imports of goods that can be used for manufacturing weapons and and expanding the fishing zone around Gaza.

Israel began implementing the deal, despite the continuation of the balloon terror and weekly border riots.

On Friday, three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, prompting the IDF to retaliate by attacking two underground terror infrastructures in Gaza.

On Saturday night, another three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two of the rockets, and the third landed in the yard of a Sderot home.

Later Saturday night, the IDF fired at at armed suspects near Israel-Gaza border.

"A short time ago, an IDF force identified a number of armed suspects near the security fence in northern Gaza. A fighter helicopter and IDF tank fired at them," the IDF said in a statement.