IDF attacks Hamas infrastructures

The Israel Air Force attacked two Hamas underground terrorist infrastructures in northern and central Gaza on Friday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

According to the statement, the air strikes were carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza on Friday evening.

“The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the terrorist organization Hamas responsible for everything that is done in and out of the Gaza Strip,” said the statement.

Earlier, the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket that was fired from Gaza. Before that, sirens were wounded in the city of Sderot and the nearby communities.

The previous rocket attacks on southern Israel took place in mid-July, just over a month ago. In those attacks, two rockets fired from Gaza exploded in open areas and did not cause any injuries or damages.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)