Arab rioters throw rocks and explosives at Gaza border

6,100 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated at several locations along the Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks and explosive devices at the border fence.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and, in a few instances, fired at suspects who tried to sabotage the fence and break through it.

The Hamas-run Gaza “health ministry said that 103 people were injured in the demonstrations along the border, including four paramedics and two journalists. It said that 49 were wounded by live ammunition.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel on Friday evening, as a result of an incendiary balloon launched from Gaza.

The fire was extinguished within a short time. There were no reports of injuries.

The weekly “March of the Return” border riots have been going on every Friday since March 30, 2018.

Several weeks ago, Israel reached an agreement for a truce with Hamas. The deal would soften economic sanctions on Gaza in exchange for an end to incendiary bomb attacks on Israeli border towns and farm land.

However, the incendiary balloon attacks have continued despite the truce.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)