Democratic candidate says she'd keep embassy in Jerusalem

Senator Amy Klobuchar says embassy move could've been carried out better, but adds she won't move embassy back to Tel Aviv if elected.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, told the Jewish Insider that as president, she would keep the American embassy in Israel in Jerusalem rather than move it back to Tel Aviv.

Asked by the website if she would reverse the decision after a campaign event in Adel, Iowa, Klobuchar said “No, I wouldn’t.”

The Democratic presidential candidate acknowledged that “I think it would have been better if that was done as part of a negotiation for a two-state solution. I think it’s unfortunate it was done the way it was done but I wouldn’t reverse it.”

The Minnesota Democrat joins South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg among presidential candidates who said they would not relocate the embassy if elected.

Klobuchar declined to say if she would reverse Trump’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“I think it should be part of the negotiations,” she told Jewish Insider, adding, “I think again while that isn’t about two-state solution, it’s better to have global discussion with America having a leading role.”

The presidential hopeful went on to take a shot at the conference in Bahrain on the Palestinian Authority’s economy which was held last week and organized by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

“The president’s son-in-law holding a summit where neither of the county’s leaders show up, I don’t think that’s really the beginning [of a two-state solution],” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar is one of 26 candidates seeking to secure the Democratic party’s nomination in the presidential elections.

Other candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Senator Cory Booker, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak.