Watch: Biden announces run for presidency

Biden: 'If we give Donald Trump 8 years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.'

Former US Vice President Joe Biden announced that he is running for the presidency in 2020.

In a video released Thursday, Biden cited the deadly Charlottesville white supremacist rally and criticized Trump's response in its aftermath.

"I believe history will look back on the 4 years of this president as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump 8 years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation," Biden says.

"I cannot stand by and watch that happen."

"Everything that has made America America is at stake," he continues. "That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

"We have to remember who we are. This is America."