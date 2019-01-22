California Democratic Senator running for president

Senator Kamala Harris announces she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Monday announced she would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

"I am running for president of the United States," she said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"I'm very excited about it," added Harris.

Harris, 54, has long been considered a possible front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, reported The Hill.

The senator, who will stress equality, decency, justice and democracy in her campaign, will use the slogan “For the people.”

Harris, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016, is a former California attorney general.

Harris will officially launch her campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, on Sunday.

Her announcement comes after two of her Democratic Senate colleagues — Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) — recently announced presidential exploratory committees.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly also considering a run for president in 2020. He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic primaries ahead of the last presidential elections but lost to Hillary Clinton, has already indicated he is considering another presidential run in 2020.