New Jersey Senator to run for president

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Friday announced that he is running for president in 2020, The Hill reported.

The former mayor of Newark made the announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

"The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," Booker said in a video released Friday morning.

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” he said.

"I'm Cory Booker and I'm running for president of the United States of America," he added.

With the announcement, Booker is joining a crowded field of Democratic contenders against President Donald Trump.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced she would seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and launched her campaign in her hometown of Oakland this week.

Her announcement came after two of her Democratic Senate colleagues — Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) — recently announced presidential exploratory committees.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly also considering a run for president in 2020. He recently claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, fueling speculation that he might make a 2020 bid for the White House.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in the Democratic primaries ahead of the last presidential elections but lost to Clinton, has already indicated he is considering another presidential run in 2020.

Booker has not been without controversy. Last August, he appeared in a photo

appearing to endorse a slogan of an anti-Israel movement.

In the photo, Booker was seen posing while holding a sign reading "From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go" and depicting a crumbling brick wall. The slogan was coined by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

In 2015, the founder of the L'Chaim Society, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, broke with Booker over his support for the Iran nuclear deal.

At the same time, Booker last July urged colleagues to continue funding security assistance to Israel.

“Ending security assistance to our closest ally in the Middle East at a time when Israel faces new threats emanating from Syria and continued aggression from Iran and its proxies would undermine stability in the region and harm our own national security," he said at the time.

"The United States and Israel have a history of unprecedented cooperation on the basis of shared ideals and democratic principles. [Curtailing funding] would dramatically undermine our enduring commitment to Israel’s security and the historic ties between our two nations, jeopardizing a peaceful and stable future."

