Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell to run for president

California Democrat will seek his party's nomination for president in an attempt to replace Donald Trump.

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announced on Monday that he is running for president, CNN reported.

Swalwell told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that he believes the United States is in "quicksand" where Americans feel they are "running in place and it is not adding up to anything."

Swalwell, who has been contemplating a run for months, has made several trips to early nominating states like Iowa and New Hampshire, telling reporters that he sees a space for a candidate like himself in the race and hinted earlier this month that he was "close to making a decision."

"None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the ways that we govern. I am ready to solve these problems. I am running for president of the United States," he was quoted as having told Colbert.

Swalwell, who also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, added, "Boy, did it feel good to say that."

Swalwell, 38, joins an already crowded field of Democratic candidates who are seeking the presidential nomination in next year’s election.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Cory Booker are among the candidates who have already thrown their hat into the ring.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has claimed he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president, has not yet announced he will run but it has been widely speculated that he will attempt to secure the Democratic nomination as well.

Swalwell and his small team of political advisers began to make plans for an April announcement last month, telling a small group of early state operatives that the four-term congressman from the Bay Area plans to enter the race, according to CNN.